Springfield Man Receives Life Sentence for Rape and Sodomy

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Allen Giles of Springfield, Mo. was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 16 on one count of statutory rape and one count of statutory sodomy. Giles received a life sentence on both counts.

Giles was found guilty of having sexual intercourse and sodomizing a girl in 2007, who was under 14 years old at the time.

"Allen Giles expressed no remorse and no mercy in what he did to this young woman in 2007," Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said. "This is a sentence that is justice, and ensures this man will never hurt another child,"