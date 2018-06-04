Springfield man sentenced in 2009 triple murder

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man is sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in three deaths in southwest Missouri.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacky Wong was sentenced Tuesday for his role in the 2009 deaths of three Laclede County residents. Wong pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder in 2011 as part of a plea deal that required him to testify against three other suspects in the case. He has been in jail since 2009 and his sentencing was delayed several times.

The four suspects were charged with killing 51-year-old Jeff L. Smith and his 48-year-old wife, Glenda Smith, at their Phillipsburg home. Twenty-five-year-old Zachary Bryan Porter was killed in Lebanon.

The Smiths were the father and stepmother of an ex-girlfriend of one of the other suspects. Porter was dating the woman.