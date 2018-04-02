Springfield man sentenced to prison for stealing mail

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A 47-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison without parole for possessing stolen mail and for credit card fraud.

Eric David Vancil was sentenced Thursday and ordered to pay $477 in restitution. He pleaded guilty in December to stealing mail for at least 55 people in Greene County and elsewhere between October 2013 and April 2015. The mail contained credit and debit cards and personal identification, which Vancil used to make purchases.

The investigation began when federal agents received reports of theft of mail throughout the Springfield and Joplin areas.

Vancil was arrested in April 2015 after a witness reported someone in a car going from mailbox to mailbox stealing mail. Vancil drove through some residential yards before being stopped.