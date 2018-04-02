Springfield man tried as adult pleads guilty in 2014 murder

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield man faces a sentence of between 15 and 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to his part in a man's shooting death.

Eighteen-year-old Kaleb Moore pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder and two other felonies in the February 2014 death of 31-year-old Curtis Payne.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/1U2TreL ) that Moore was 16 when Payne was killed but was tried as an adult.

Police say Moore and two others broke into a home to beat up Payne because a friend had accused Payne of assaulting her. Court documents indicated Moore shot Payne several times.

One other man pleaded guilty to murder and the other two suspects are awaiting trial on murder charges.