Springfield man who shot intruder will not be charged

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Authorities don't plan to pursue charges against a Springfield man who shot a suspected intruder.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said detectives don't suspect a crime was committed when the man shot another man at his home in December, according to The Springfield News-Leader.

Police submitted a case to prosecutors asking that the man who was shot be charged with burglary. Prosecutors are reviewing that case.

Missouri law allows property owners or renters to use lethal force at their home in self-defense.