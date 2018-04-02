Springfield manufacturer cited after worker's death at plant

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The federal government cited a Springfield-based manufacturer after a worker at the company plant died in January.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration on Monday cited Ridewell Corp. with a willful violation after the employee died after he was hit by a metal spacer. The 62-year-old man's name has not released.

OSHA said the machine he was working on did not have required safety mechanisms. It proposed penalties of $71,000.

The Springfield News-Leader reported Ridewell officials disputed the citation and said OSHA inspected the machinery involved in the death several times without issuing citations. The company said it has been actively involved with OSHA safety programs for years.

Ridewell, which builds suspension products for trucks, trailers, buses and recreational vehicles, plans to dispute the findings.