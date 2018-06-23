Springfield Moves Forward with Red-Light Cameras

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield officially joins the growing list of U.S. cities that use cameras to catch red-light runners. The City Council has approved a $1 million contract with Laser Craft Industries to install and operate the devices at several major intersections. The first cameras will be operating at National Avenue and Battlefield Road by the end of the month. Cities report a 50 percent drop in the number of motorists running red lights after setting up the cameras.