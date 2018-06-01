Springfield Officials Sued About Marijuana Petition

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield city officials are being sued over their handling of a citizen petition seeking to reduce penalties for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

Supporters of the petition sued the Springfield City Council, City Manager Greg Burris and the city on Wednesday. They allege the city violated the constitutional rights of petition supporters when it passed and then quickly repealed a citizen petition to lower marijuana penalties.

The lawsuit was filed by Maranda Reynolds, who helped organize the Springfield petition effort, and two nonprofit groups that helped fund the petition drive, according to the Springfield News-Leader.

The council passed the ordinance last August, which would have put the proposal to a vote. But the council repealed the ordinance within weeks, avoiding an election.