Springfield Police Check Child Abduction Report

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Police in Springfield want to hear from a parent or caregiver of a little girl who kicked and screamed while being picked up outside an elementary school.

Two other young children sparked an investigation of a possible abduction Tuesday afternoon when they reported seeing a man put the screaming, kindergarten-age girl into a car.

Police quickly issued a text alert asking to hear from anyone whose child was missing. Officers reported within about 90 minutes that all children from Bissett Elementary School had been accounted for.

Authorities say the man may have been a father, stepfather or other familiar adult with whom the girl didn't want to leave.

But police were still asking Tuesday night to hear from any adult who had trouble with a child at the time of the report.