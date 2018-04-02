Springfield Police Find Body After Burglary Call

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield police who were called to investigate a home burglary instead found a man dead inside the house.

Officers responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a burglary in progress. They arrived to find 31-year-old Curtis Payne dead of apparent gunshot wounds, although an autopsy is planned Thursday to determine the cause of death.

Lt. Stacey Parton told The Springfield News-Leader that Payne was not suspected of burglarizing the home.

Police are calling the death a "targeted act" and said they believe Payne had been staying at the home.

No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon.