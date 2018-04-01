Springfield police find missing woman trapped in a sinkhole

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a missing woman has been found trapped in a sinkhole.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the 65-year-old woman was freed Wednesday after she went missing the previous night. Police said in a news release that the sinkhole was 10 feet deep and 6 by 2 feet wide.

Police said the woman lives in an assisted living facility and had wandered off into the woods. Police said the woman has been diagnosed with schizoaffective and is bipolar.

The woman complained of leg pain and was taken to a hospital.