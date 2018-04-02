Springfield police give details of fatal shooting by officer

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield officials say a man who was shot and killed by an officer last week fired first during the confrontation.

Police spokeswoman Lisa Cox said in a news release Tuesday that officers who answered a call about two men trying to break into a shed saw 46-year-old William Oleson in front of the home. When Oleson saw the officers, he ran into the backyard.

Cox says after officer Eric Morgan caught Oleson, the two men struggled and Oleson shot at Morgan, who returned fire. Oleson was shot and later died at a Springfield hospital.

Morgan, a 16-year police veteran, was not injured. He has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

After the shooting, police arrested a 53-year-old man who allegedly was with Oleson at the house.