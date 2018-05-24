Springfield police identify motel shooting victims

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police have released the identities of the victims of a triple homicide at a pay-by-the-week motel and the name of a fourth person who was critically injured.

Three victims, 44-year-old Lewis Green, 43-year-old Trevor Fantroy and 29-year-old Danielle Keyes, were pronounced dead Saturday when they were found shot in a room at the Economy Inn. The Springfield News-Leader reported 24-year-old Christopher Freeman was in critical condition on Sunday.

Lt. Culley Wilson said autopsies were performed on Sunday. He said authorities suspect that the victims had been in the motel room for longer than a day and were shot with a handgun. It's unclear how they knew each other.

No arrests have been reported.