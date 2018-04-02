Springfield Police Investigate Possible Abduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Police in Springfield are trying to figure out if a child has been abducted off the street in the southwestern Missouri city.

The Springfield News-Leader reports a citizen's report of a motorist's unusual behavior Tuesday morning prompted an investigation. But by Tuesday evening, police had not received any reports of a missing child.

Police spokesman Cpl. Matt Brown says a woman reported seeing a white male with stringy, shoulder-length hair push someone into the passenger side of a pickup truck around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. The man then drove away in a hurry.

Officers went to the scene and found a child's bicycle lying in the road. The witness did not report seeing a child, however, and police aren't sure if the bicycle and the pickup driver are somehow connected.