Springfield Police Investigating 19 Church Burglaries

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield police are investigating burglaries at 19 churches in the city since January. Some of the churches have been burglarized more than once, with the burglars often taking cash or sound equipment. But police say they aren't sure all the burglaries are related. The most recent break-in was August 14th at Messiah Lutheran Church. Pastor Dan Friberg said two doors were beaten with a hammer, windows were broken and a fire extinguisher was sprayed in the fellowship hall -- but the thieves didn't take anything. Brentwood Christian Church minister Charlie Bahn said petty cash was taken when that church was burglarized July 12th.