Springfield police officer kills man in struggle over gun

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Springfield police said an officer has shot and killed a man during a struggle over the officer's gun.

Police on Thursday identified the man who was killed as 23-year-old Magnum E. Phillips, of Springfield. Police said in a news release that the shooting happened Wednesday night after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at a mobile home park.

Police said Phillips was armed with a knife, refused to drop the weapon and then attempted to take the officer's handgun. The release said Phillips was shot in the ensuing struggle and died.

Police said Phillips was on parole and had a lengthy criminal history that included convictions for unlawful use of a weapon, domestic assault, burglary and drug possession.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.