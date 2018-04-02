Springfield Police Ordered to Open Records

The Missouri Supreme Court has denied the city's bid to block a request by a man charged with assaulting the officers. The court's decision yesterday effectively reinstates an appeals court decision that the Missouri Sunshine Law requires Springfield to release the statements. The city had appealed the November decision by the Missouri Court of Appeals, which found the city must release the documents to William D. Harris, who is charged with three counts of third-degree assault on three officers. Harris contends he did not assault the officers during the Feb. 4, 2004, incident but instead acted in self-defense when the officers attacked him.