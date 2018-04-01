Springfield Public Schools Aim to Better Prepare Students

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Springfield school district is discussing how to make high school, particularly the senior year, more challenging for its students.

The goal is to improve the students' chances of succeeding in college or in careers.

Associate Superintendent Justin Herrell is leading the effort. He says too many Springfield graduates have to take remedial education classes when they enter college.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the district discovered the percentage of students from its five high schools who required remediation in math ranged from 15.5 percent at one school to 36.8 percent at another. The number needing remediation classes in English ranged from 8.1 percent to 22.1 percent.

Herrell says the district believes having high school students engaged all four years, especially the senior year, would improve student achievement.