Springfield Residents Might Vote on Nondiscrimination Ordinance Soon

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Springfield City Council might decide next week to put a vote on the city's nondiscrimination ordinance on the November ballot.

The city is considering an ordinance to prohibit discrimination in housing, employment and public accommodations based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The council will consider an emergency bill at its meeting next Monday to put the issue to a vote. That would meet an Aug. 28 deadline to get the issue on the November ballot.

The public will be able to discuss the emergency bill at the council's meeting next week. An earlier public hearing on the ordinance drew hundreds of people, with comments cut off after three hours.

If the emergency bill fails, the council will continue the public hearing and likely vote on it.