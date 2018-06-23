Springfield Schools Get New Superintendent

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - The Springfield school board has chosen a southwest Missouri native to be the next superintendent of the state's largest school district.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the school board on Wednesday confirmed the appointment of John Jungmann (JUHNG'-muhn), effective July 1.

Jungmann is a 37-year-old native of Lamar, where he began his teaching career. He later spent 10 years in Monett, including four as superintendent. For the past two years he has been superintendent of the Liberty district in suburban Kansas City.

Jungmann was the lone finalist to succeed Norm Ridder, who is retiring.

Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education lists the Springfield district as the state's largest this year with nearly 26,000 students. The St. Louis district is second, with about 60 fewer students.