Springfield Schools Spend $2 Million on Travel in 3 Years

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Staff travel in the past three years has cost the Springfield School District a total of $2.1 million.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the district's staff travel costs ranged from $862,000 in the 2009-10 school year to $566,000 last year.

District officials said travel allows teachers, administrators and school board members to participate in training, view "best

practices" in other systems and represent Springfield in discussions about education issues. Board president Tom Prater also

said travel represents a sliver of the district's $208 million operating budget and is a "necessary" part of staff development.

Officials also said the funding available for travel was repeatedly revised in recent years and a ban on out-of-state travel was put in place for 2010-11 because of the prolonged economic downturn.