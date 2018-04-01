Springfield Seeks Fed Help With Homeless Shelter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Springfield city leaders have asked the federal government for help in dealing with homeless advocate Larry Rice.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the issue is Rice's day shelter for the homeless that city officials say is a danger to its occupants, neighboring businesses and residents.

City officials have asked the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to take back the deed given to Rice's New Life Evangelistic Center, the organization that operates the Rice's Veterans Coming Home Center in Springfield.

City Manager Greg Burris accuses the organization of "consistent and flagrant disregard of local and state laws." Burris says he hasn't gotten a response from HHS yet.

Rice said closing the center would be a "tremendous disservice" to Springfield and the homeless.