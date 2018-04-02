Springfield sex offender accused of attacking 8-year-old girl
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A registered sex offender in southwestern Missouri man is jailed on $200,000 bond after being accused of sodomizing an 8-year-old girl.
The Springfield News-Leader reports that 53-year-old Randy Law of Springfield is charged with first-degree sodomy.
Law separately is charged with misdemeanor assault after authorities say he attacked the girl's father with a shovel and shoved her aunt to the ground last month.
Law became a registered sex offender after he was convicted of first-degree statutory rape and two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy in connection with sexual attacks on three children between the ages of 9 and 10 in 2003. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Online court records do not list an attorney for Law who can speak on his behalf.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: