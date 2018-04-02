Springfield Soldier Killed in Iraq

AP-MO--Iraq-SoldierKille 04-11 0109 AP-MO--Iraq-Soldier Killed,0084 Springfield soldier dies of injuries in Iraq SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- A 36-year-old soldier from Springfield has died of injuries he suffered in Iraq. The Defense Department tonight says Army Sergeant First Class Randall Lamberson died yesterday in Balad, one day after an improvised explosive device went off near his Humvee in Ramadi. A soldier from Georgia who was also in the Humvee died Sunday. Lamberson was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He served with the First Battalion, 50th Infantry Regiment, Fourth Brigade Combat Team. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-04-11-06 2233EDT