Springfield Uses 'Giving Meters' for Charity

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Downtown Springfield has five newly decorated parking meters that are intended to benefit the homeless and cut down on panhandling.

The "giving meters" are repurposed parking meters that have been decorated by local artists. Nine more meters will be added in the downtown area in coming weeks, bringing the total to 14.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the meters collected $95.76 their first week in operation.

Chris Ball, chairman of the Downtown Community Improvement District, says money from the meters goes into an account at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, which works to identify services for people in need. He says they're also intended as a way to cut down on panhandling in the area.