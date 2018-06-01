Springfield utility invests in wind farm, renewable energy

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield utility is investing in wind power and renewable energy amid growing regulation on coal-fired power generation and the increasing affordability of renewable energy.

Officials with City Utilities announced Thursday that they have struck a deal to purchase power from a new 200-megawatt wind farm Duke Energy Renewables is building north of Oklahoma City.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a year from now, almost a third of the electricity City Utilities channels into Springfield-area homes and businesses will come from wind farms.

The move is expected to save customers money.