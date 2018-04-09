Springfield utility will stay focused on renewable energy

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A Springfield City Utilities official says the company will continue to focus on alternative energy despite the Trump administration's plans to repeal a federal law designed to reduce carbon emissions from power plants.

President Donald Trump says he plans to repeal the law, in part to revive the nation's coal industry.

General Manager Scott Miller says the proposed repeal of the Clean Power Plan could affect the utility in the future but only if it significantly reduces the cost of coal.

Miller says a power plant CU brought online in 2011 likely will be the last coal-powered plant the utility builds.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Miller says the utility will focus on lower-cost natural gas and renewable energy if demand for power grows.