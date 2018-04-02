Springfield Veterans Clinic Step Closer to Reality

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - President Barack Obama signed a bill last week that authorizes a $6.5 million veterans' outpatient facility in Springfield but it still is unclear if the clinic will be built.

Congress still must provide the funding to build the clinic and the budgeting process has stalled because of partisan disagreements over the national debt.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the clinic would replace a clinic in Mount Vernon. The current clinic is within a 30-minute drive for about 17,000 veterans. The new clinic would increase that number by nearly 7,000.

The proposed clinic is part of more than $1 billion inconstruction and renovation of VA medical facilities Obama hasproposed.

Long says despite the Congressional gridlock, both parties tendto support serving the country's veterans.