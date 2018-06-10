Springfield Voters Approve 2 School Issues

SPRINGFIELD - Springfield voters gave a big boost to the city's schools, approving a $71.65 million bond issue and a 20-cent tax levy increase.

The 20-cent tax levy increase approved Tuesday is expected to raise an additional $6.4 million a year for the district. The annual property tax bill on a $100,000 house will increase by $38 a year. District officials say the money will be used to hire more teachers and improve salaries.

The bond issue won't raise taxes but will lengthen the district's debt repayment schedule. The bond will pay for a new elementary school and additions to other schools, as well as improved internet access and newer computers.