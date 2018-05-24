Springfield voters overturn anti-discrimination ordinance

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Voters in Springfield, Missouri, have voted to repeal an ordinance that provided protection against discrimination in housing and hiring based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Unofficial final results show that repeal of the ordinance passed with 51.4 percent of the vote on Tuesday.

Officials with PROMO, an advocacy group for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in Missouri, called the vote disappointing.

A message seeking comment from supporters of the repeal effort, the "Yes on Question 1" committee, were not immediately returned.

The Springfield City Council passed the law in October, but opponents quickly began a petition drive to repeal it, forcing the public vote. Springfield is Missouri's third-largest city with about 165,000 residents.