Springfield voters repeal protections for LGBT residents

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Springfield voters have narrowly repealed an ordinance enacted last year to protect gays, lesbians and transgender residents from discrimination.

Unofficial returns from Tuesday's election show the ordinance was repealed by a 51.4 percent to 48.6 percent margin.

The Springfield City Council last October added LGBT residents to the city's anti-discrimination ordinance to provide protection in jobs, housing and public accommodations. Opponents collected signatures to force the council to repeal the ordinance or put it to a vote. The council chose to put it on the ballot.

The Springfield News-Leader reports nearly 24 percent of registered voters in Greene County went to the polls on Tuesday, the highest turnout in decades for a Greene County election in April.