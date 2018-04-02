Springfield Woman Charged with Killing Ex-husband

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD - A Springfield woman was charged this morning in Dade County with the 2003 shooting death of her former husband. John Everett was found dead in his Everton home. Prosecutors are charging his former wife, Vicki Lynn Dixon, with first-degree murder. John's first wife, Mary Dehammer, says the fact that someone has been arrested is a shock to the family, but that it was no surprise Dixon was charged. Authorities say the couple had been locked in a custody battle over their son. Investigators thought all along John Garrett knew his killer and had unlocked the door the night of his death.