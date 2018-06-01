Springfield Woman Hit by Car, Killed

By: The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD(AP) - Springfield police are looking for a the driver of a car that struck and killed a 45-year-old Springfield woman.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the woman was hit early Sunday while she was crossing a street. Springfield police Lt. Grant Dorrell says the woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

He says police are looking for the driver of the car, which left the scene.

The victim's name hasn't been released.