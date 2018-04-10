Springfield woman pleads guilty in mother's death

SPRINGFIELD — A 24-year-old Springfield woman who authorities say was abused by her mother for decades was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the woman's death.

Gypsy Blanchard agreed to the plea deal Tuesday in June 2015 death of 48-year-old Clauddinnea "Dee Dee" Blanchard at their home near Springfield.

The Springfield News-Leader reports Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson said he could have secured a first-degree murder conviction but he didn't believe that was fair because of the extreme abuse Gypsy Blanchard suffered from her mother. Authorities say Gypsy Blanchard was kept a virtual prisoner in their home and was forced to pretend she was disabled.

Gypsy Blanchard's boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, of Big Bend, Wisconsin, faces trial on a first-degree murder charge in November.