Springing Forward - in Winter

Experts on Macintosh and Microsoft computer operating systems say the problem can easily be fixed by downloading free updates.

"Mac users, even if they haven't run the Daylight Saving Time patch, if they are connected to the internet they have an network time server that thier computers are linked to. When the clocks on the servers change, their clocks will update automatically. So it only even has the potential of affecting a very small subset of users," Dwayne Burghard, a MacXperts employee, explained.

Even if the automatic updates don't work, you can adjust the time on your computer manually. No matter what, it should be an easy fix. In the past, Daylight Saving Time started on the first Sunday of April. This year it's the second Sunday in March. The period used to end on the last Sunday of October, but this year it's later too, on the first Sunday of November.

The change will affect most of the United States and all of Canada. It will not affect Arizona, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa. Mexico will also not participate in the change. Daylight Saving Time starts this Sunday morning at 2:00 A.M. You will "spring" your clock forward to 3:00 A.M.