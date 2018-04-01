Sprinkler Requirement Removed from Bill

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY - A House committee is dropping a requirement for group homes to install sprinklers. The requirement was part of a bill to improve safety at mental health facilities. The increased safety requirements were a response to a deadly fire at a group home in southwest Missouri last year. The chairman of the Health Care Policy Committee says the panel voted to remove the sprinkler requirement to get it to the full House. Republican Wayne Cooper of Camdenton says he expects it to be added back later. The bill also increases the penalties for those who abuse or neglect patients and requires final reports of verified cases of abuse and neglect to be made public.