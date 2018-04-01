Sprint Center brings $1.47 million to KC

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City received $1.47 million in revenue from events at the Sprint Center in 2013.

The city has a revenue-sharing agreement with the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which manages the Sprint Center. Since the center opened in 2007, the city has earned $9.3 million from the agreement.

The Kansas City Star reports an industry trade publication, Pollstar, ranked the Sprint Center as the eighth-busiest arena in the country last year for live entertainment, which does not include sports events.

The venues ahead of Kansas City were New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Nashville, Tenn.