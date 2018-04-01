St. Charles County Bans Bath Salts

ST. CHARLES (AP) - So-called bath salts used to get high are now banned in St. Charles County.



The county council voted Monday to ban the synthetic drug at the request of Sheriff Tom Neer and the suburban St. Louis county's health director, Gil Copley. The ban is immediate.



The Associated Press reported last week that at least nine deaths nationally over the past year are being blamed on synthetic drugs such as bath salts and fake marijuana. And the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that police in the St. Charles County town of St. Peters are investigating whether a bath salts-type substance was to blame in the death of a 34-year-old man.