St. Charles County Considers Smoking Ban

By: The Associated Press

ST. CHARLES - A smoking ban in St. Charles County is back on the table.

It was nearly a year ago that a judge blocked the county's plan for a countywide ban. On Monday, the St. Charles County Council discussed a new version of the proposal.

Support is far from unanimous. Republican councilman Joe Brazil says the bill infringes on the freedom of residents.

The plan would prohibit smoking in businesses and other indoor public places, with an exemption for those off limits to people age 21 and younger as both customers and employees.