St. Charles County Executive Blocks Smoking Ban

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has blocked a countywide smoking ban proposal, stopping it from going on the November 2012 ballot.

Ehlmann said Tuesday he vetoed the bill because it would have unfairly exempted casinos, cigar bars and certain hotel rooms. The council in the St. Louis-area county voted 4-2 in favor of putting the ban on the ballot, with one opponent absent. It would take five votes to override the veto.

Ehlmann says he expects the issue to come up again, and there's plenty of time -- ballot propositions for the 2012 general election don't have to be submitted until August of next year.