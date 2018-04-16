St. Charles County Might Vote on Red-Light Cameras

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Residents in St. Charles County might vote in August on whether to ban red-light cameras.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/1j0309K ) County Councilman Joe Brazil on Monday will introduce a proposal to outlaw the cameras in unincorporated areas and municipalities. The issue would then be on the ballot in August across the county. Currently, St. Peters is the only town in the county using the cameras.

Brazil says he considers the cameras a "money grab."

Three other council members said they likely will support putting the charter amendment on the Aug. 5 primary ballot, which would be the necessary amount to send the issue to voters.

Brazil said he also wants to ban speed-enforcement cameras although none are currently being used in the county.