St. Charles County to pay $370,000 to settle lawsuit

ST. CHARLES (AP) - St. Charles County was set to pay $370,000 to settle lawsuits claiming the county's director of elections treated some employees unfairly.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Elections Director Rich Chrismer continued to deny the allegations. He said he was "innocent of the wrongdoing claimed."

The largest payout, $222,000, was for Margaret Muffler. She alleged Chrismer gave her a poor evaluation in retaliation for a disability and age discrimination complaint she filed against him.

The settlement would also result in payments of $83,500 to Christopher and Mary Railean Benefield. She had accused Chrismer of sexual harassment, and her husband was among three workers who said Chrismer gave them substandard job evaluations and blocked pay raises in retaliation for corroborating Mary Benefield's claims.

Settlement documents were released Thursday by County Counselor Harold Ellis.