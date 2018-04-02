St. Charles Man Retires After $5M Lottery Win

ST. CHARLES - A 50-year-old St. Charles man is retiring early after winning a $5 million lottery prize.



The Missouri Lottery said Thursday that Bill Graham is the first player to uncover the top prize on the "$5 Million Jackpot" scratch-off game. Graham, a sales representative, was between appointments on Aug. 27 when he purchased the ticket at a ZX station in St. Louis.



Graham says he plans to take it easy for the rest of his life.



The "$5 Million Jackpot" is a $20 game that began Aug. 5. Two additional $5 million prizes remain in play, along with other prizes ranging in value up to $100,000.