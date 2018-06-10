St.. Charles Man Wins Lottery

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A St. Charles man will receive $200,000 a year for the rest of his life after uncovering the top prize in a Missouri Lottery scratcher ticket.

The Missouri Lottery said Wednesday that 52-year-old Joel Wright purchased the "$200,000 A Year For Life" ticket at a QuikTrip in Lee's Summit earlier this month.

The $20-per-ticket game began in August. Wright's prize is guaranteed for 20 years to equal $4 million before taxes. The Lottery says it makes him the 321st Missouri Lottery-made millionaire.