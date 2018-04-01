St. Charles Mother Charged in Infant Son's Death

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 31-year-old woman faces criminal endangerment charges after the death of her 10-week-old son.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Lindsay Jordan Yoder of St. Charles County was charged Tuesday with child endangerment related to Colton Forister's death in July 2013.

Police say a blood test of Yoder from when she took her unresponsive child to a local hospital showed she was more than three times over the legal limit for drunk driving. They say she was also impaired from marijuana use.

County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar says he was not able to charge Yoder with a more serious crime because he couldn't prove how the child died. Attorney John Lynch said his client plans to fight the charges.