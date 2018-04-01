St. Charles Police Seek IDs of Break-In Suspects

ST. CHARLES - Police in St. Charles are seeking the public's help in identifying two people suspected of breaking into cars and stealing debit cards and other items.

Police on Monday released surveillance photos of the man and woman suspected in the break-ins. Authorities say the thieves are smashing windows of vehicles with items left inside within view -- items that include purses, wallets laptops and other electronics.