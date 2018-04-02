St. Charles Road Near Linn To Close This Week

COLUMBIA — The City of Columbia Public Works Department announced that it will temporarily close St. Charles Road to install a new water line. The closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, at Aplex, Inc. located in Linn.

A press release stated that this closure will result in a temporary detour through Freedom Drive and Remm Drive. St. Charles Road will reopen to through traffic no later than 7 a.m. on Friday, March 22.

The Public Works Department urges that motorists and pedestrians exercise extreme caution when in the construction area and use an alternate route whenever possible.