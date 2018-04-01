St. Charles toddler dies from dog attack

ST. CHARLES (AP) - A 22-month-old St. Charles girl attacked by her grandmother's dog has died from her injuries.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Deriah Solem was pronounced dead on Saturday afternoon from head and neck injuries, according to the county medical examiner's office.

The girl was mauled by the family dog, an 80-pound pit bull mix, on Thursday evening while the grandmother was babysitting the girl and her two brothers, ages 5 and 8.

The grandmother lost the tips of two fingers on each hand while trying to pry the animal's jaw open. A neighbor who heard the child's screams had to stab the dog several times with a steak knife.

A police investigation is complete, and no criminal charges are expected. The 10-year-old dog has been euthanized.