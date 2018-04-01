St. Elizabeth Woman Faces Murder Charges

MILLER COUNTY - Emily Usnick, 36, of St. Elizabeth is facing charges of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse three years after her newborn child's body was found in the trunk of her car.

Prosecutors believe Usnick gave birth unattended and put the baby's body in a plastic bag. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, a prosecutor waited to press more serious charges until the state clarified whether or not Usnick could be charged with murder. Usnick is currently held on $300,000 bond.