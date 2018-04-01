St. Francis House Puts on Free Christmas Dinner

COLUMBIA - On Christmas Day, many people gather round the table for that special dinner and Saturday the St. Francis House made sure everyone was included. The dinner was open to the public and some of the food were from donations. This is the 26th year the St. Francis House put on the holiday meal and one of the workers said they provide supper every day of the week, but Christmas dinner is special.

"We run the soup kitchen and people join us for breakfast and dinner other days, but since it's a holiday, we try to class it up a little bit," said Steve Jacobs.

As the smell of cooked ham and turkey filled the room, Ruth O'Neill said there's a variety of food this year thanks to donations.

"We have turkey, ham, carrots, some casseroles, some cookies and cake, stuffing and gravy," said Ruth O'Neill.

O'Neill said that a much of the food was donated by the people that run the soup kitchen on the fourth saturday of the month. Jacobs said that even though preparing the food is good, enjoying the food is even better.

"My favorite part of today will be eating!" said Jacobs.

One of the dinner's guest agrees.

"I can't wait for the ham and the turkey. I'm getting the works!" said Orvil Cornine.

Cornine said this Christmas is going better for him than last year and St. Francis House helped make it happen.

"St. Francis House has been a Godsend for a lot of people and I stand behind them 100%," said Cornine.